Re-election of Kremlev as IBA President reward for progress made under him, Russian Sports Minister claims

Russia's Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin has praised the work of the International Boxing Association (IBA) President Umar Kremlev, congratulating his compatriot on his re-election.

Kremlev was elected for a four-year term until 2026 after standing uncontested at the Extraordinary Congress here on Saturday (May 14).

He was supposed to be challenged by Boris van der Vorst, but the Dutch Boxing Federation President was ruled ineligible alongside four candidates for the IBA Board by the Boxing Independent Integrity Unit (BIIU).

They were accused of campaigning outside of the electoral period, as well as collaboration between candidates.

Van der Vorst is appealing the BIIU ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

"Congratulations to Umar Kremlev on his re-election as President of the International Boxing Association," Matytsin told Russia's official state news agency TASS.

"The support at the IBA Congress testifies to the high authority of Kremlev in world boxing and effective work as the head of the organisation.

"Umar Kremlev headed the IBA in December 2020 and over the past period has carried out a whole range of reforms in the Federation that have strengthened the association, contributed to the development and popularisation of boxing on the world stage.

"It is especially significant that his re-election took place at a difficult time for Russian sports.

"I am sure that under the leadership of Kremlev, the International Boxing Association will continue to develop successfully."

✅ Despite these unpleasant surprises, it was nice to see & spend time with boxing friends from around the world!

⛔️ I disagree with the Interim Nomination Unit & I will fight for my eligibility in a way provided by the Constitution:https://t.co/dK9CWdM0Jt pic.twitter.com/GkAOfigSOS — Boris van der Vorst (@BorisvdVorst) May 14, 2022

Kremlev was the secretary general of the Boxing Federation of Russia from 2017 to 2021.

Initially, the IBA Presidential election was to be held on Friday (May 13), but the BIIU deemed van der Vorst and four others ineligible less than 24 hours before the Extraordinary Congress.

Kremlev then announced the postponement of the election until day two of the Congress to allow CAS to decide on a provisional measure which would have indefinitely delayed the election.

This was rejected, leading van der Vorst to filed an appeal against the decision itself, which he could not do as a decision would not be made in time for the election at the Congress.

The others affected by the decision were Boxing New Zealand President Steve Hartley, USA Boxing executive director Mike McAtee, Swedish Boxing Federation President Per-Axel Sjöholm and Danish Boxing Association President Lars Brovil.

They have questioned the time taken by BIIU to make the decision after the organisation had been in possession of the information for up to a month before the election.