The President of the Ukrainian Boxing Federation Volodymyr Prodyvus has been elected as the vice-president of the International Boxing Association (IBA) after the first meeting of the new Board.

He was one of 10 independent directors elected on day two of the IBA Extraordinary Congress yesterday in Istanbul.

The Congress was held alongside the ongoing Women's World Boxing Championships.

"I have been involved in boxing since I was 16," said Prodyvus at the meeting following his confirmation as vice-president.

"It is an essential part of my life and I want to see my beloved sport reaching new heights.

"I fully recognise the responsibility this position entails and thank my new colleagues for their trust."

IBA President Umar Kremlev was in attendance, as well as the five Continental Federation Presidents.

IBA's new Board had their first meeting yesterday in Istanbul ©IBA

Elise Seignolle, representing the United States, was unanimously elected as a third member of the Finance Committee following the approval of two independent members by the new Board.

Seignolle, who received the most votes to be elected to the Board with 106, has 20 years of finance and strategy experience.

IBA say her appointment further implements the recommendations of the independent Governance Reform Group whose representatives observed the meeting.

"I am grateful to my new colleagues for their active approach and the dedication to boxing that they are already expressing," said Kremlev at the meeting.

"We need to build an open dialogue to be able to implement all required reforms in order to further help athletes, coaches and National Federations in achieving their goals."

Two members of the Athlete Committee are still to join the 18-strong Board.

The next IBA Board of Directors meeting is scheduled for June 24 in Lausanne.