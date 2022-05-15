Demi Vollering completed an authoritative showing in the first-ever Itzulia Women by winning stage three to complete a clean sweep and wrap up the overall title.

The Dutch rider had won the opening two stages and produced more of the same today over the 139.8 kilometres out from San Sebastián and then back.

The route included an ascent of Jaizkibel, where French athlete Morgane Coston broke clear from a fiver-rider breakaway.

Coston still had more than 50km to go and was not able to hold on, caught first by a new breakaway and eventually the peloton.

Aided by her SD Worx team-mates, Vollering made a break for it on the final descent down Murgil-Tontoro, excelling on the technical portion of the route to put room between herself and all rivals.

Vollering crossed the line 15sec clear of Germany and DSM's Liane Lippert, growing her general classification advantage to 47sec.

Compatriot Pauliena Rooijakkers, in Canyon-SRAM colours, was second and BikeExchange-Jayco rider Kristen Faulkner, an American, completed the top three.

Rooijakkers and Faulkner both had the same time as Lippert on stage three.

This is the first edition of the Itzulia Women, a women’s equivalent of the men’s Tour of the Basque Country.

It sits on the International Cycling Union Women's WorldTour calendar.