Archibald says female and transgender athletes "let down" by UCI ruling

British cyclist Katie Archibald has criticised the International Cycling Union (UCI) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over its handling of its transgender policy, saying it has affected all athletes competing in women's events.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games champion in women's madison is the first British cyclist to raise the issue publicly following trans cyclist Emily Bridges' exclusion from women's races.

Initially the 21-year-old was allowed to compete in women's events before the UCI blocked her from racing last month.

"It is my opinion that the international governing bodies of several sports have let down transgender athletes, in particular transgender women, with their inclusion policies," said Archibald in a statement.

"These policies have put the athletes, their involvement in sport, and their personal lives under intense scrutiny when all the athletes have done is follow the rules and enter a category they were encouraged to enter."

However, she also said that non-trans women were let down by what she says goes against science.

Katie Archibald, left, celebrated her women's madison victory with team mate Laura Kenny at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics ©Getty Images

"I feel let down by the IOC who tell me there should be no assumed advantage for an athlete with a gender identity different to their sex," added Archibald.

"I read this and hear that my world titles, my Olympic medals, and the champions jerseys I have at home, were all won in a category of people who simply don’t try as hard as the men.

"That losing to male androgenisation is not about biology, but mindset, they are wrong.

"The retained advantage of people who have gone through male puberty in strength, stamina and physique, with or without testosterone suppression, has been well-documented.

"Cycling's global governing body, by its President’s own admission, knows this.

"But they chose to delay action until it became sadly personal for one rider.

"That wasn't fair."

Prior to the change, Bridges had met British Cycling's requirement, having had testosterone levels below five nanomoles per litre for a 12-month period prior to competition.

Bridges met the requirement before the omnium at the British Championships in Derby, but did not compete as the UCI did not grant a change of license.