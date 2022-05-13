Russia blames British influence after World Rugby refuse to hear appeal against suspension

World Rugby has refused to hear an appeal from Russia to lift a suspension imposed on it following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia was banned by the World Rugby Council on February 28, four days after it launched its attack.

The World Rugby sanctions saw Russia's remaining matches in the Rugby Europe Championship - a World Cup qualifier - be classed as abandoned, and their opponents given four points.

The Russian Rugby Federation (FRR) had hoped the World Rugby Council, which met in Dublin this week, would listen to an appeal.

"Unfortunately, our arguments were not heard," Kirill Yashenkov, deputy chairman of the Supreme Council of the FRR, said.

"Before the meeting, I had conversations with some members of the Council.

"Behind the scenes they supported our country, our Federation.

"But three-quarters of the votes against us were gained.

"The World Rugby Council is under a very large influence of the British countries, which are at the head of all sanctions measures against our state.

"I think that the day before the vote, some work was done with the members of the Council.

"The fear of raising your hand and asking something at such a big Council prevailed."

Kirill Yashenkov, deputy chairman of the Supreme Council of the Russian Rugby Federation, has claimed the influence of Britain on the World Rugby Council was to blame for its appeal not being discussed ©FRR

Yashenkov warned that the FRR would not give up on getting its ban lifted.

“We will hold consultations with the Ministry of Sports, after which we will decide what to do next.

“My position is that we must fight to the end.

“This decision has no legal justification.

“I am very interested in what the court will say if we find ourselves there, any judge will ask for an article charter, according to which we were removed, there is no such article.

"They will ask about the article - neither about politics, nor about Mariupol.

"As a lawyer, I would be interested in reaching the end.

"World Rugby believes that their decision is final and not subject to appeal.

"Throughout the existence of the organisation, their decisions have never been challenged in court.

"Now the time has come."

Russia faces a long spell out of international competition after the World Rugby ban ©FRR

Yashenkov, though, admitted that he feared the FRR faced a long spell in the wilderness.

“National teams will gather at the training camp, play some friendly matches, now the domestic championship is underway,” he said.

“We hope that the national team will retain its potential, we will wait for the whistle when we are released on the field again.

“I think that there will be no international friendly matches, it is unlikely that anyone will play with us, but if they agree, we will not mind,”

insidethegames has asked World Rugby for comment.