Rugby Europe President Octavian Morariu faces a challenge from outspoken Russian rival Kirill Yashenkov as he seeks a third and final term in office tomorrow.

Morariu, a member of the International Olympic Committee, has led the organisation since 2013 and stood unopposed four years ago.

But the Romanian will need to overcome Yashenkov when Rugby Europe holds its Presidential election - set to take place at the organisation's Annual Congress and be held virtually - to remain at the helm.

Morariu has already been forced to refute claims made by Yashenkov that Rugby Europe has "stagnated" under his leadership.

Yashenkov, deputy chairman of the Russian Rugby Federation (FRR), claimed he would bring "big change" to the organisation, including a pledge to "double" its budget within two years courtesy of new sponsorship deals.

The Russian also said he would create a new tournament that would be "similar" to the European Rugby Continental Shield - Europe’s third-tier international competition which was discontinued in 2019.

"My dream is to see rugby prosper across Europe where there is so much untapped potential and interest in moving to promising directions," Yashenkov said in early November.

"The development of rugby outside of Six Nations countries and unions has stagnated in several years in my opinion and the pandemic has shed light on this.

"Our continent needs big change urgently and I have full confidence that I am the person that can bring this organisation to the next level."

When Yashenkov announced his intention to run for President, he spoke of his ambition to make Russia a "rugby power", while FRR chairman Igor Artemyev claimed the nation had "something to offer" other countries.

Octavian Morariu has been President of Rugby Europe since 2013 ©Getty Images

"There is stagnation in European rugby, and we believe that with our help, rugby in Europe will receive a new impetus for development," added Artemyev.

But Morariu hit back at Yashenkov’s claims, insisting the launch of a new club competition and "necessary investment" had been approved by the Rugby Europe Board in March.

The former Romania and Barbarians rugby player also said the organisation had "already tripled" its commercial income in the past 18 months and was on a "significant growth trajectory".

In response to accusations of stagnation, Morariu previously told insidethegames: "Let me say there has been a lot of progress made in the last couple of years that has been well appreciated by our members and by World Rugby.

"More countries than ever participate in Rugby Europe competitions.

"We have notably seen a sharp increase in sevens due to the Olympic inclusion and this is a very positive development.

"New forms of rugby are becoming increasingly popular, notably beach and snow rugby, and we have created the first European Championships of both disciplines through a great partnership with Russia."

Morariu admitted the "gap is still there" between the Six Nations teams and nations competing in the Rugby Europe Championship, but insisting that reducing that gap was his main goal.

"Regular discussions take place with the Six Nations and World Rugby and we try to find common goals," Morariu added.

"You see already a country like Georgia is competing in the Autumn Cup - so this is also an example of what lies ahead of us and what we can do in the future."

Rugby Europe was re-branded as such in 2014, under Morariu’s guidance.

Since then the staff has risen from two to 10 and the organisation has 48 member unions.

Morariu is presently one of two Rugby Europe representatives on the World Rugby Board, along with Veronika Muehlhofer.