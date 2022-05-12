The Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee (PNGOC) has led tributes to Ralph Tarasomo, the President of the Papua New Guinea Baseball Softball Confederation, following his death.

PNGOC President Sir John Dawanincura described Tarasomo as "one of the great personalities in sports" and "a great teacher, mentor, administrator and friend who channelled his passion to his beloved baseball and softball".

Sir John added: "On behalf of the PNGOC and its 39 National Federations and committees, we share in the sympathies from across PNG, our thoughts and prayers are with the family."

Tarasomo had been a member of the PNGOC Justification Committee since 2016 and acted as the deputy chair.

Its role is to oversee the selection of athletes and officials for Papa New Guinea's teams for the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, Pacific Games and other events.

Ralph Tarasomo sat on the first WBSC Oceania Executive Committee ©WBSC Oceania

Tarasomo, who is survived by three children, lost the June 2020 PNGOC Presidential election to Sir John by just one vote in the second round of polling.

The Papua New Guinean official also sat on the first World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Oceania Executive Committee, following the merging of the Baseball Confederation of Oceania and Oceania Softball Confederation in 2019.

Tarasomo’s wife, Suluet Nerrie, died in November of last year.

She worked on the PNGOC Gender Equity Committee.