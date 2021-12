Athletes hoping to represent Papua New Guinea at major multi-sport events including next year’s Commonwealth Games and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will need to be vaccinated against coronavirus, it has been confirmed.

The Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee (PNGOC) has announced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate that will run until 2024, as reported by Post Courier.

The new four-year selection policy covers a series of events, including next year’s Pacific Mini Games and Commonwealth Games, as well as the 2023 Pacific Games and the 2024 Olympics Games.

PNGOC secretary general Auvita Rapilla said the vaccine mandate would protect athletes and officials and help them travel overseas to compete in events as the world continues to grapple with coronavirus.

"We understand that it is an individual’s decision to be vaccinated however to travel internationally you will need to be vaccinated to board an aircraft or entry other countries," Rapilla told the Post Courier.

Vaccine hesitancy and scepticism has led to an incredibly low take up of doses in Papua New Guinea ©Getty Images

The move also comes amid fears that vaccine scepticism is leading to a very slow take-up of doses in Papua New Guinea.

According to recent data, just 2.5 per cent of the country’s population has been fully vaccinated against the virus with only 3.2 per cent receiving at least one jab.

There are reportedly concerns among epidemiologists that the low vaccination rate in Papua New Guinea could lead to a new variant emerging.

Rapilla stressed that those who are not vaccinated will not be allowed to compete for Papua New Guinea unless they are given an exemption.

The Post Courier reports that the new PNGOC policy also requires team officials to undergo training in anti-doping, athlete safeguarding and prevention of competition manipulation.

The PNGOC is reportedly working closely with National Federations to adopt sport-specific selection policies.

It is also expected to contact chief medical officers of Games delegations to set up meetings that help to raise awareness of COVID-19 vaccines to athletes and officials.