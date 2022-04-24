The Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee (PNGOC) has extended its partnership with Coral Sea Hotels, with the company continuing to be its exclusive hospitality partner for another three years until 2025.

Peter Laigaard Jensen, Coral Sea Hotels' senior vice-president and group general manager, referenced how it had been a long-time supporter of sport in Papua New Guinea and the PNGOC.

"We were there for the Pacific Games in 2015 as a major sponsor, and we have always welcomed sports officials and players at our establishments," said Jensen.

"Sport is an important part of community living in Papua New Guinea, and our representatives bring much prestige and honour to the country.

"If we can contribute to their preparation through the provision of high-quality hospitality, then we are confident that they will be in the best position to do Papua New Guinea proud."

Coral Sea Hotels has worked with the PNGOC since the 2015 Pacific Games ©Getty Images

PNGOC secretary general Auvita Rapilla thanked Coral Sea Hotels for its ongoing assistance.

"We are grateful for the invaluable support from Coral Sea Hotels and a partnership that has grown over the years."

Papua New Guinea has never won an Olympic medal, but has won five gold medals at the Commonwealth Games and recorded 14 podium places in total.

As well as the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, Pacific Mini Games on the Northern Mariana Islands are on the PNGOC agenda this year.