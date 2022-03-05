The Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee (PNGOC) has appointed a senior management team for the Pacific Mini Games, with Kila Dick named Chef de Mission.

Dick is a former PNG Volleyball Association President and sits on the PNGOC Executive Board.

Anzillah Miro has been appointed general manager, Ivan Ravu chief medical officer and Hendriella Vilosi head physiotherapist.

Others could be added to the management team before the Pacific Mini Games depending on the number of athletes the PNGOC sends to the event, according to secretary general Auvita Rapilla.

Saipan, the largest of the Northern Marianas Islands, is due to stage the Pacific Mini Games from June 17 to 25 this year.

Miro was general manager for the PNG teams at the 2017 Pacific Mini Games in Vanuatu and 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa.

Va'a is among the sports due to be contested at the Pacific Mini Games ©Getty Images

Ravu, a doctor, also accompanied the PNG team to the 2017 Pacific Mini Games and 2019 Pacific Games.

Vilosi's previous assignments with PNGOC delegations include the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games and 2019 Pacific Games.

Nine sports are on the programme for the next edition of the Pacific Mini Games, which was delayed from 2021 to 2022 because of the coronavirus pandemic and Super Typhoon Yutu causing destruction on Saipan.

Baseball, badminton, golf, triathlon, athletics, beach volleyball, tennis, weightlifting and va'a are the nine sports due to be contested.