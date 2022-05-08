Humanitarian response organisation RE:ACT will provide 500 "Games Responders" to support the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The RE:ACT Games Responders will be drawn from its member community, which consists predominantly of military veterans and emergency services personnel.

The organisation said the Games Responders will support the security workforce at four venues.

"This is a super opportunity for RE:ACT to demonstrate the capability of our outstanding community at a high-profile event," said Toby Wicks, RE:ACT chief executive.

"We’re used to operating under pressure in harsh environments, so this is well within our expertise and comes at an exciting time as we’re learning and growing as an organisation.

"We’re always looking to welcome new team members into our organisation, and we’d encourage people to sign up through our website.

"This is a serious task and it’s great that our teams will be able to show their strengths in a different context.

"We’re thrilled to play our part in helping make Birmingham 2022 a great success and I know our Games Responders are excited to be involved."

Birmingham 2022 said RE:ACT members will receive training and recognised qualifications, enabling them to be deployed during the Games to recognised security industry standards.

The qualifications are viewed as offering legacy employment opportunities, aiding the transition from military to civilian life.

Birmingham 2022 has signed up to the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme and achieved the bronze award.

In excess of a million spectators are expected to attend Birmingham 2022 events ©Getty Images

The organisation said the scheme demonstrates its commitment to supporting people who have served the country and are seeking future opportunities.

"We are proud to be partnering with RE:ACT as they become an Official Military Veteran Provider for Birmingham 2022," said Darren Hall, Commonwealth Games Federation chief operating officer.

"Their wealth of experience and refined skills in public engagement and security will be invaluable in ensuring the safety and enjoyment of our spectators at four venues during game time."

RE:ACT has been assisting the National Health Service during the COVID-19 pandemic to help relieve pressure on critical services.

The organisation said it maintained its rapid response for 449 consecutive days during the height of the pandemic to support frontline organisations and vulnerable communities.

RE:ACT is also preparing to return to international disaster response after two years focusing on supporting the United Kingdom through the pandemic.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are set to take place from July 28 to August 9.

More than a million spectators are expected to attend the Games and cultural events.