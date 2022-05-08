FITEQ sport instructors travel to Venezuela to help grow sport in the country

Two sport instructors representing the International Federation of Teqball (FITEQ) travelled to Venezuela for a week-long visit to further grow the sport in the country.

Zoltán Gondos and Marton Keresztury participated in a variety of events, including two meetings with the Venezuelan National Olympic Committee (NOC).

It was established that Venezuelan Teqball Federation President Pierre Zeitoune would work closer to the Olympic body with the ambition of the sport receiving NOC recognition.

The meetings involved discussing teqball’s worldwide development, expansion of the sport in Venezuela - particularly concerning youth participation – and the major milestones FITEQ has experienced following recognition from international stakeholders.

The FITEQ delegation staged training sessions for young teqball athletes during their trip to Venezuela ©FITEQ

The FITEQ delegation also staged training sessions and other events for young competitors, lead educational programmes for potential referees and coaches and set up exhibitions.

A majority of training sessions were hosted at the Teqball Caracas Club in the Venezuelan capital.

Other sessions were held to the west of Caracas in the city of Valencia.

A teqball exhibition was arranged during a “Monster Truck Show”, allowing several people to try the sport during the event.

A two-day education course on the sport was held at the Italo Academia de Fútbol in Valencia for potential coaches and referees.