World number one pairings star at European Teqball Tour event in Romania

World number one pairing Bogdan Marojevic and Nikola Mitro won the men's doubles competition as the European Teqball Tour returned in Romania.

The Serbian duo, who are the reigning world champions, came out on top in their gold medal match against Hungary's Bence Forgacs and Matyas Odnoga, 12-7, 12-10.

Their victory in Tirgu Mures backed up their gold at the previous European Teqball Tour event in Lisbon in February.

A mixed doubles event was also held at the competition, which was won by world number one team Csaba Banyik and Zsanett Janicsek.

The Hungarians saw off compatriots Adam Bako and Lea Vasas with a 12-11, 12-4 win.

Forty-one men's doubles teams competed at the event, as well as 36 mixed doubles duos.

A prize pot of $30,000 (£24,000/€28,000) was on offer at the tournament.