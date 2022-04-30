Teqball's inclusion as a demonstration sport at the Accra 2023 African Games has been heralded as an "important milestone" by the International Federation of Teqball (FITEQ).

Organisers have approved a 23-sport programme for the African Games next year, with teqball the sole demonstration sport.

Teqball was previously a demonstration sport at the 2019 African Beach Games in Cape Verde and is also due to feature as a demonstration sport at the 2023 African Beach Games in Tunisia.

However, its presence at Africa's premier multi-sport event - which Ghana is staging for the first time next year - promises to offer greater exposure.

FITEQ President Gábor Borsányi, chairman Viktor Huszár, vice-president György Gattyán and general secretary Marius Vizer Jr issued a joint statement reflecting on teqball's inclusion as a demonstration sport.

"This is an important milestone for the global teqball family and we cannot wait to be a part of this highly prestigious event next year," it read.

Teqball was a demonstration sport at the 2019 African Beach Games ©Twitter/Teqball

"Teqball featured at the 2019 edition of the Games in Morocco, which was a key moment in our journey to develop teqball throughout Africa.

"Our sport is growing rapidly across Africa and we truly believe teqball’s inclusion at the 2023 All-Africa Games will help engage a new generation of athletes with our inclusive and dynamic sport."

The FITEQ website lists 41 African National Federations as members.

August 2023 has been identified as the most likely window for the next edition of the African Games.

An Accra 2023 logo and eagle mascot, named ɔkɔdeɛ, were launched in late 2021.