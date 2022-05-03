Tokyo 2020 BMX gold medallist Logan Martin is set to be one of the 26 speakers at the Urban Sports Summit in Montpellier in France, from May 25 to 27.

The Australian is scheduled to give a talk on the opening day of the event, which will run alongside the International Festival of Extreme Sports which is scheduled from May 25 to 29.

Martin triumphed in the men's BMX freestyle event last year in Japan.

His address will come alongside appearances by the French Ambassador for Sport Laurence Fisher and the International Olympic Committee's head of strategy and development Pierre Fratter-Bardy.

The duo will begin the morning's theme of urban culture and Olympism with a talk on the shape and future of urban sports.

The Urban Sports Summit is set to take place from May 25 to 27 in Montpellier ©Getty Images

World Skate President Sabatino Aracu is then set to lead a session on the challenges faced by International Federations in developing urban sports, and the lessons learnt from Tokyo 2020 with a view to the next Olympic Games.

The talks will continue in the afternoon with discussions on competition venues, how to design the perfect places to ride and Paris 2024 preparation centres.

The second day gets underway with a focus on Africa and how to further the growth and popularity of urban sports within the continent.

Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games coordinator Ibrahima Wade is due to lead a session about how the youth event can be used as a springboard to grow the sporting ecosystem in various countries across Africa.

The final day will explore the unexplored licensing opportunities of action sports and how "urban sports are redefining media, marketing rights, and storytelling," before the festival begins.