International Festival of Extreme Sports (FISE) founder Hervé André-Benoît reiterated a "sharing is caring" message at the first Urban Sports Summit in France.

The two-day meeting, which brought together more than 100 delegates, was held as part of the FISE World Series event in Montpellier.

André-Benoît, also chief executive of men's media lifestyle and e-commerce brands organisation Hurricane Group, pledged to develop athletes involved in urban sports.

The importance of content targeted at millennials was on the agenda of former director of Olympic Games Management at Coca-Cola, Thierry Borra.

Jean-Luc Meissonnier, vice-president at Montpellier Méditerranée Métropole, which controls sport in the region, said FISE should be used to provide grassroots events.

The two-day Urban Sports Summit brought together more than 100 delegates in Montpellier, France ©Hurricane Group

Brands sessions were organised with Jabra, Siemens and Unilever, as Hurricane partnered SponsorshipX to deliver a live action marketing conference.

Representatives from Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF), the International Cycling Union (UCI), International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) and World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) expressed the importance of working with experts in all aspects of urban sports.

The summit was concluded by International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) President Morinari Watanabe.

Watanabe revealed his delight at seeing how urban sports athletes maintain passion, fun and enjoyment throughout their careers and beyond.

He said he would like traditional sports to take this philosophy on board.