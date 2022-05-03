Winter sport powerhouse Norway has named its Alpine skiing squad for the 2022-2023 season, with Aleksander Aamodt Kilde among the headline names.

Kilde was in fine form last term as he claimed the overall downhill and super-G titles on the World Cup circuit.

He also won two medals at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics - silver in the combined and bronze in the super-G.

The 29-year-old former junior world champion is joined in the Norwegian men's A-squad by overall slalom World Cup champion Henrik Kristoffersen, a double Olympic medallist.

Adrian Smiseth Sejersted, Lucas Braathen, Sebastian Johann Foss Solevåg and Atle Lie McGrath complete the line-up.

The women's A-squad includes Mina Fürst Holtmann and Thea Stjernesund, who both won bronze medals in the mixed team event at Beijing 2022.

Also selected is Ragnhild Mowinckel, who won the super-G at the World Cup Finals in Courchevel-Meribel in France last season.

Kristin Anna Lysdahl and Kajsa Vickhoff Lie are the other skiers chosen.

Ragnhild Mowinckel is among those selected in the Norwegian women's squad ©Getty Images

"With this selection, we have wanted to facilitate in order to be able to take care of an offer through the team structure so that we can have strong teams that can deliver results at the highest level for both genders and in all disciplines," said Claus Johan Ryste, the Norwegian Ski Federation's head of Alpine sports.

"It is a clear goal to deliver in the international arena.

"This year there is an increase in the number of athletes, especially on the C-teams, and we have very many good younger athletes in Norwegian Alpine sports, so it is important that we can follow up more after several years with a reduction in the number of athletes, especially during the COVID period."

Norway did not win a gold medal in Alpine skiing at Beijing 2022 - their first blank in the sport since the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary.