Ryste tenure as head of Norway's Alpine ski team extended until 2027

Claus Johan Ryste, the Norwegian Ski Federation's head of Alpine sports, has signed a contract extension to stay in the role until 2027.

Ryste has been in charge of Norway's Alpine programme since 2010, overseeing a period of sustained success.

The includes winning six gold medals and 13 in total across the six editions of the World Championships.

Norway also won seven Alpine medals at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics - no country went home with more.

Norwegians won four Alpine medals at Beijing 2022, including mixed team bronze.

"Claus Johan is the right person to lead Norwegian alpine sports further," Ola Evjen, who leads the Norwegian Ski Federation's Alpine Committee, said.

"He can show fantastic results, and has brought up many talents in the world top.

"Claus is also a unifying person for Alpine Norway."

Ragnhild Mowinckel is among the success stories of Norwegian Alpine skiing in the last decade and won two silver medals at Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

Ryste, 48, will hope that the final year of the contract coincides with Norway hosting the Alpine Ski World Championships.

Narvik is one of four bidders, facing opposition from Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Germany, Crans-Montana in Switzerland and Andorra's Soldeu.

The only time Norway has hosted the event before was when Alpine competition at the 1952 Winter Olympics also held World Championship status.

Narvik, in the Arctic Circle, can be viewed as an outsider and is less established as an Alpine skiing venue than its rivals, but the Norwegian Government has pledged to inject NOK280 million (£24 million/$32 million/€29 million) to assist with the organisation of the World Championships.