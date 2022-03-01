Norwegian Ski Federation bans Russian and Belarusian athletes from all events it hosts, regardless of FIS position

The Norwegian Ski Federation has told the International Ski Federation (FIS) that it will bar Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing at all World Cups and World Championships it hosts, regardless of the world governing body's official stance.

The FIS' latest position is that athletes from Russia may "continue to compete under their name and the country of Russia, albeit the FIS flag and FIS anthem will be used in all official capacities, including ceremonies".

It did cancel all of this season's remaining World Cups in Russia.

The Norwegian Ski Federation had already called for Russian and Belarusian athletes to be banned outright in accordance with yesterday's International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommendation, with counterparts from Finland and Sweden supporting the call.

Now it has gone one step further and told the FIS it will stop Russians and Belarusians competing, regardless of the FIS stance.

"We had hoped that FIS would reach the same conclusion on behalf of all ski nations, but now the Norwegian Ski Federation can no longer wait," President Erik Røste said.

"The executive board has therefore today decided to notify FIS that Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be allowed to participate in the upcoming events in Norway."

Pressure is building on the FIS to ban skiers from Russia and Belarus ©Getty Images

Norway is due to host this year's Ski Flying World Championships later in the month, as well as cross-country, Nordic combined, Alpine and ski jumping World Cup legs.

The Norwegian Ski Federation's position has been reached in response to Russia and Belarus invading Ukraine.

Hundreds of Ukrainians have been killed since the military incursion began on Thursday (February 24), and today there have been missile strikes in the centre of Ukraine's second city Kharkiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called the bombing of Kharkiv a war crime.

The Norwegian Olympic and Paralympic Committee and Confederation of Sports shares the Norwegian Ski Federation's stance on Russia and Belarus, calling for athletes from the countries to be expelled from international sport in advance of the IOC coming to that conclusion.