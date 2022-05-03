Queensland Premier apologises after partner attends meeting with IOC and Brisbane 2032 officials

Queensland's Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has apologised after her partner was pictured at the first gathering between International Olympic Committee (IOC) officials and the Brisbane 2032 Organising Committee.

IOC President Thomas Bach, vice-president and Brisbane 2032 Board member John Coates, who has stepped down as President of the Australian Olympic Committee, and Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner were among those in attendance in Sydney.

Palaszczuk's partner Dr Reza Adib sat in on the meeting before featuring in photographs taken afterwards.

The Queensland Premier acknowledged that Adib should not have attended the meeting, although insisted that the event was an "informal catch-up" and that public funds were not used for his trip.

"I appreciate that there have been views expressed about this catch-up," Palaszczuk said, as reported by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

"I recognise that I have made a mistake, and I should not have taken my partner to that meeting.

"I apologise.

"It was never intentional to cause any distress to anybody and like I said it was an informal catch-up."

She added: "In hindsight I should have just had a private meeting."

IOC officials are visiting Australia after the Brisbane 2032 Organising Committee held its first Board meeting ©Getty Images

However, the deputy opposition leader in Queensland Jarrod Bleijie rejected Palaszczuk's claims.

"Yesterday I said it was weird, today it's just bizarre," Bleijie said, as reported by the ABC.

"It was no informal gathering.

"There were agendas, it was a formal setting."

Palaszczuk, who is in her third term as Queensland Premier having first been elected in 2015, said that Adib would not attend similar meetings in the future.

"I am very lucky and very blessed to have someone that supports my role - it is a big role to run this state," she said.

"My partner will be coming with me to different functions but he will not be coming to any meetings or catch-ups."

The head of the State Government revealed that plans for developments in Brisbane in preparation for the Games in 10 years' time were among the topics discussed.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, right, is due to show the IOC delegation led by President Thomas Bach, left, around Brisbane ©Getty Images

"It was basically that we were all in town there, we got together on a Sunday, and I made a mistake, so I'm sorry," Palaszczuk added.

"It was an informal catch-up.

"I'll tell you what I talked about at the meeting.

"I talked about things that I've talked about publicly like the International Broadcast Centre.

"The transformational aspects of that and how we have secured the land.

"I talked about [how] the OCOG [Organising Committee] Board had its first meeting and the Cross River Rail project."

German official Bach is heading an IOC delegation which has travelled to Australia following the Organising Committee's first Board meeting last week.

The travelling party are due to visit Pacific nations over the next week, before returning to Australia to visit the Olympic and Paralympic Games host city Brisbane, with Palaszczuk set to show officials around.

Bach claimed that organisers have made a "really wonderful start" in preparing for Brisbane 2032.