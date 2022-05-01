International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has praised the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games organisers for a "wonderful start" to preparations for the event following a consultation with stakeholders.

The German official travelled to Sydney to meet with the Organising Committee after it held its first Board meeting last week in Brisbane.

Its 20-member Board was finalised in early April, meaning that it missed an IOC deadline for its first Board meeting months ago but Bach was not concerned about the delay.

"We are not only satisfied, we are impressed and happy and we are off to a really wonderful start," Bach said.

"We are extremely impressed by the quality of the Board of the Organising Committee, by the diversity and the focus which is put on the athletes and the inclusivity of having two indigenous people on the Board."

Bach was aware that they cannot allow for complacency to set in and committed to establishing a successful working relationship.

IOC President Thomas Bach described his first meeting with the Brisbane 2032 Organising Committee as like a honeymoon ©Getty Images

"This honeymoon will not last forever, as we know by experience," he said.

"Like every marriage it will have its ups and downs, but mutual respect and enthusiasm will make sure we overcome some unexpected obstacles."

Bach and IOC officials are due to visit Pacific nations over the next week before heading to Brisbane for further meetings surrounding the Olympics.

At the Brisbane 2032 Board meeting, the main talking point was on the need to recruit a chief executive, which would be essential in planning the Games.

Sandy Hollway is thought to be frontrunner for the job after serving as chief executive of the Sydney 2000 Olympics and Paralympics, the last time Australia hosted the Games.

Hollway had been the fourth official to be appointed to the position in a three-and-a-half-year period when he was chosen in 1996.