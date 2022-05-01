Royal Spanish Ice Sports Federation goes in search of new skeleton athletes

The Royal Spanish Ice Sports Federation (RFEDH) has launched a search for new athletes for the national skeleton team.

The national governing body is set to carry out a selection test which will be coordinated by Spain's four-time Olympian Ander Mirambell and coach Bernat Buscá.

It is the third time the RFEDH has undertaken such an initiative after successful events in 2018 and 2020, with the main objective finding athletes with the potential to represent Spain in international competitions from the 2022-2023 season and beyond.

"We are looking for athletes with explosiveness and power, from any discipline and with a high capacity for work and commitment," a RFEDH statement read.

"Of all those registered during the coming weeks, the best profiles will be selected to take part in a selection process divided into three phases."

The first round is scheduled to take place on May 20 and 21 in Madrid and Barcelona, respectively, with sprint, jumping and pushing tests all on the programme.

Ander Mirambell is set to lead the recruitment programme ©Getty Images

Participants will be tested with sprint challenges over 30 and 60 metres, heavy sled pushes and jumps, with successful athletes invited to the next phase.

Phase two will evaluate the psychological, personal and physical skills of athletes during a three-day camp in Calella from June 3 to 5.

The final test will be in October or November, with exact dates yet to be confirmed.

Selected athletes will go to a skeleton circuit to learn everything about piloting a sled and then have a chance to demonstrate their skills on the ice.

Women between the ages of 16 and 28 and men between 16 and 26 have been requested to apply.

National governing bodies in the Czech Republic, Italy, The Netherlands and Latvia have also launched similar recruitment drives.