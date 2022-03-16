Controversy is escalating over the Paris 2024 basketball venue, with several French players publicly criticising the facilities in Hall Six at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre.

The preliminary phase and quarter-finals of the basketball tournaments at the Olympics in two years' time are due to be held at the venue branded as the South Paris Arena, which houses the annual Paris International Agricultural Show.

French publication L’Equipe has reported that the International Basketball Federation has expressed concerns over the suitability of the Porte de Versailles venue, and instead suggested that the Porte de la Chapelle, which is due to host badminton and rhythmic gymnastics events, could stage the earlier matches.

Nicolas Batum, a silver medallist with France in the men's tournament at Tokyo 2020, took to Twitter to join the criticism of the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre.

"Are you really gonna let the best team sports of the event be played in this location?" he asked.

"I don’t know who’s in charge but you have to do better for basketball!"

His team-mate at last summer's Games Evan Fournier told L’Equipe that plans for the venue showed a "lack of respect" towards players.

"We are Olympic vice-champions, we're playing at home, and they don’t guarantee a real room?" Fournier said.

"If so, they’re suckers and they’re kidding us.

"And they really think of playing Team USA, whose stars are worth tens of millions and play in giant arenas every night, under these conditions?"

Fellow Olympic silver medallist Vincent Poirier concurred.

"I don't know who is in charge of selecting the rooms for the 2024 Olympics but bro you'll have to wake up because you're embarrassing us in the eyes of the world there," he posted on Twitter.

BasketNews reports that the nine-metre ceiling at the Porte de Versailles venue would be the lowest-ever for an Olympics, while there are also concerns over the humidity in the sports hall due to a lack of ventilation.

The Bercy Arena is due to host the later stages of the basketball tournaments at Paris 2024.

The United States are the men's and women's defending champions in basketball.

Organisers of the Olympics and Paralympics in the French capital have vowed to minimise new constructions for the Games, instead utilising temporary buildings or renovating existing structures.

This has led to some concerns over the viability of particular venues, including La Courneuve for shooting, with the Terrain des Essences, a former military ground, requiring decontamination.

A proposed new training pool in Aubervilliers has also drawn local opposition, with campaigners demonstrating against the demolition of allotments.

Paris is set to host the Olympics for the first time in 100 years in 2024 from July 26 to August 11, with the Paralympics due to follow from August 28 to September 8.