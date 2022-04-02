Senegal and Netherlands scheduled to play first match at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Senegal and The Netherlands are set to play the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with the hosts opting to play in the evening to maximise viewership on November 21.

Qatar are scheduled to meet Ecuador at 7pm local time in the Al Bayt Stadium in what is still labelled as match one despite starting four hours later than the other Group A fixture, being played in the Al Thumama Stadium in the capital Doha.

Elsewhere on the opening day, the first Group B fixtures are set to be played with England taking on Iran at 4pm in the Khalifa International Stadium.

The United States are then due to finish the day's proceedings at 10pm with a match against the European playoff winner, which could be one of Wales, Scotland or Ukraine, in Al Rayyan's Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

Defending champions France are set to begin their campaign on November 22 against either Australia, the United Arab Emirates or Peru, who are competing for the final spot in Group D.

The match is scheduled to take place in the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah while Denmark and Tunisia are set to clash in the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan in the group's other opening fixture.

The #FIFAWorldCup Match Schedule is now available 🎉🤩



👇 Check it out 👇 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) April 2, 2022

The world's number one ranked men's team Brazil are in one of the tougher groups alongside Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon.

The Seleção are due to meet Serbia in the Lusail Stadium on November 24 as Tite's side look to win the World Cup for the first time since 2002.

The remaining group stage matches are scheduled to run until December 2 with four games due to be played each day.

Following the conclusion of the round robin stage, knockout matches are due to begin on December 3 with the winner of Group A set to play Group B's runner-up.

These round-of-16 clashes are set to run for four days with two fixtures per day at 6pm and 10pm.

After 16 consecutive days of action, the tournament is then expected to take a two-day break on December 7 and 8 prior to the quarter-finals.

Al Bayt Stadium and Lusail Stadium are scheduled to stage the semi-finals on December 13 and 14 before two more rest days.

The teams defeated in those two fixtures are then due to clash in the third place playoff at the Khalifa International Stadium on December 17, before the winner is set to be crowned on December 18 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.