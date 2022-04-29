Chesterman and Stockwell vie to succeed outgoing Coates as AOC President

Ian Chesterman and Mark Stockwell will seek to be named Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) President as John Coates steps aside from the position after 32 years at the organisation’s Annual General Meeting tomorrow.

The winner of the election at the Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour will become the AOC's seventh President.

The election will mark a rare change in office, with Coates having led the organisation since 1990.

Coates, who turns 72 next week, has overseen Australia’s successful bids for the Sydney 2000 and Brisbane 2032 Olympics during his tenure.

He was elected for an eighth term as AOC President at the AGM in May 2017 when he defeated rival Danielle Roche, by 58 votes to 35.

Coates confirmed after the fiercely contested election that he would stand down from the position after the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Coates has been a key ally of International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach, who will be in attendance for the AOC AGM tomorrow.

Bach will give an address at the meeting.

Coates will remain on the AOC Executive as an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member and then become Honorary Life President after Paris 2024.

Coates, an IOC vice-president, is also on the Board of the Brisbane 2032 Organising Committee.

Ian Chesterman is one of two candidates in the AOC Presidential election ©Getty Images

Chesterman is one of two candidates seeking to succeed Coates, with the official currently serving as an AOC vice-president.

He has held positions in every Australian delegation at every Winter Olympics since Nagano 1998 and was the Chef de Mission for Tokyo 2020.

Stockwell is the former deputy chairman of the Australian Sports Commission and led Gold Coast's winning bid for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

He won three swimming gold medals at the Los Angeles 1984 Olympics for Australia and has been nominated by Swimming Australia.

Current Board members Matthew Allen and Evelyn Halls are the only candidates for vice-president positions tomorrow.

Mark Arbib, Craig Carracher, Kitty Chiller, Catherine Fettell, Michael Murphy will seek re-election to the Board, with Alisa Camplin-Warner, Amy Jones and Elizabeth Scott also standing.

Seven Board members will be elected from the nine candidates.

The elections are the final item on the agenda of the AGM.

Coates will officially open the meeting tomorrow, before chief executive Matt Carroll then presenting the annual report and financial statements.

Speeches from Coates and Bach will follow, before Brisbane 2032 Coordination Commission chair Kirsty Coventry will address the AOC AGM.

Bach will present the Cecil Healy Medallion to Cedric Dubler, with the honour presented after each Olympics to an athlete who has displayed exceptional sportsmanship and exemplified the Olympic Values.

The decathlete encouraged his Tokyo teammate Ash Moloney in the final stages of the 1500m, denying himself any chance of improving his own position.

Ash Moloney went on to win bronze in the event, Australia's first medal in decathlon.

The award was created in 2018 to mark 100 years since the death of the only Australian Olympic gold medal winner to be killed in action during World War One.

Healy’s sportsmanship effectively cost him a gold medal at the Stockholm 1912 Games after gold medal favourite, Hawaiian Duke Kahanomoku missed his 100m freestyle semi-final due to an apparent mix-up.

Healy insisted the American be allowed to compete as any gold medal would otherwise be tarnished - his stand leading to officials to hold a special semi-final, which included Kahanomoku, who went on to win the final with Cecil Healy picking up the silver.

IOC President Thomas Bach will attend John Coates' final AGM as AOC President ©Getty Images

The AOC Order of Merit will be awarded to Dr David Hughes and Craig McLatchey.

Hughes served as Australia’s Olympic team medical director for Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

The AOC said his expertise led to Australia sending nearly 1,000 athletes and support staff to the Games without recording a single positive coronavirus case.

Former AOC secretary general McLatchey was viewed as key to Australia being awarded the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games, having authored the feasibility study for the Council of Mayors, South East Queensland.

The AOC said McLatchey was also central to the submission of the detailed Questionnaire to the IOC, subsequent presentations to the IOC Future Host Commission, Executive Committee and the IOC Session in Tokyo, where the Games were awarded.

Dr Helen Nugent will also be presented with the Order of Merit, having been awarded the honour at last year’s AGM.

The Harry Gordon Memorial Award will be awarded to Chris Reason from Channel Seven, recognising his coverage of the women’s 400m freestyle final in Tokyo, which featured Australia’s Ariarne Titmus and United States' Katie Ledecky.

One of the newly elected AOC President's first engagements will be the Oceania National Olympic Committee (ONOC) General Assembly.

The ONOC General Assembly will be held from May 3 to 8, where ONOC will celebrate its 40th anniversary and open its new headquarters in Suva.

IOC President Bach will attend the event, marking his first visit to Fiji since 2015.