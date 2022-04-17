Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) Presidential hopeful Mark Stockwell has presented his vision for the upcoming election with an Olympics summit including the Australian Prime Minister, state premiers and the leaders of key businesses part of his plan.

The Brisbane-born Stockwell, 58, is scheduled to face AOC vice-President Ian Chesterman, 62, to replace John Coates at the Annual General Meeting on April 30.

Coates, 71, is stepping down after serving as President of the AOC for 32 years.

Stockwell spoke to Brisbane-based newspaper The Courier-Mail to set out his view of how the country should perceive the 2032 Brisbane Olympic Games.

"We have to get rid of this parochial, almost colloquial, belief in some quarters that it’s a Queensland event," he said.

"It’s a national event, in fact it’s much more than that.

"It’s an international execution, at every level."

Stockwell floated the idea of holding a national summit with the leaders of Australia and the business community, believing it is crucial for businesses to "buy in" for the Olympics.

"That (a summit) would be my first priority," the three-time Olympic swimming medallist said.

"The Olympics is not about solely sport.

"It’s about bringing people together, in fact that’s one of the four Olympic pillars.

AOC President John Coates will step down after 32 years in the role ©Getty Images

"I want the Prime Minister there, the premiers, the bosses of Qantas, Wesfarmers, Woolworths, BHP, Rio … they all need to be there.

"It’s time for the AOC to make a paradigm shift."

Stockwell also raised the potential of the Games leaving a legacy of improved infrastructure, such heavy rail and a second Metroad One, in the region.

"The decision-makers have to build the southeast of the future off the back of these Games," he said.

"The AOC can play a huge role in that."

In the last 18 months, Stockwell has been travelling across Australia attempting to raise support among the 89 AOC delegates.

He was nominated for the position by Snow Australia.

His wife, Tracy Caulkins, is the Swimming Australia President and sits on the Brisbane 2032 Board.

Chesterman, his rival, was Australia’s Chef de Mission at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and he has held positions at every Winter Olympics since Nagano 1998 prior to Beijing 2022.

AOC vice-president Ian Chesterman is Mark Stockwell's rival for the AOC Presidential election ©Getty Images

He was also nominated by Snow Australia.

Coates, who is an International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice-president, will stay on the AOC executive as an IOC member and he is set to become an Honorary Life President after Paris 2024.

Coates is also on the Brisbane 2032 Organising Committee Board.

Matthew Allen and Evelyn Halls are due to be elected as new vice-presidents as the only candidates.

Seven individuals are also expected to be voted onto the AOC executive from a list of nine names.

Mark Arbib, Kitty Chiller and Catherine Fettell are aiming to be re-elected.

Olympic skiing champion Alisa Camplin-Warner, Volleyball Australia President Craig Carracher, Triathlon Australia President Michelle Cooper and Olympians Amy Jones, Michael Murphy and Elizabeth Scott have also all been nominated.