The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) has confirmed that its chief executive Jonny Gray will be leaving the organisation later this year.

Gray was appointed as head of the ITIA back in 2019 to oversee its formation after it subsumed the previous Tennis Integrity Unit.

The ITIA, which aims to safeguard professional tennis standards worldwide, also became responsible for the administration of the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme on January 1st 2022.

Gray said: "It has been a pleasure and a privilege to set up and lead the ITIA at the start of its journey.

"My primary role as the first CEO (sic) was to oversee the change from TIU to ITIA and the subsequent integration of the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme.

The ITIA aims to safeguard professional tennis standards worldwide ©Getty Images

"With this completed, now is the right time to move on and hand the baton on to the next person to lead the organisation into the future."

ITIA Chair Jennie Price commented: "Within weeks of attending his first tennis tournament as CEO (sic), the entire global landscape was drastically altered due to the pandemic, and Jonny’s consulting background and change management experience stood him in very good stead during a challenging period."

"On behalf of all the tennis governing bodies, I would like to thank him for his significant contribution to integrity in tennis."

Gray, a former British Army Officer, worked in the corporate sector and is an alumnus of Harvard Business School.

He will remain in the role for the coming months and details regarding his replacement will follow shortly.