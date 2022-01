Russian tennis player Elizaveta Demina has been provisionally suspended following a positive test for the banned substance meldonium.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said Demina provided the urine sample in question on November 23.

Demina had been competing at the WTT W15 Kazan, which was held from November 22 to 28.

The ITIA said the sample was analysed at the World Anti-Doping Agency-accredited laboratory in Montreal.

Meldonium was detected in the sample, with the substance prohibited by WADA in the category of hormone and metabolic modulators.

Demina was notified of the positive test on January 11, with her provisional suspension coming into effect on January 21.

The ITIA says Demina has the right to apply to the chair of the Independent Tribunal to hear why the provisional suspension should not be imposed.

The Russian player has yet to exercise the option.

A significant number of meldonium positive cases were reported in 2016 after the substance was banned ©Getty Images

The heart attack drug meldonium is believed to boost endurance.

The substance has been prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency since January 1, 2016.

Meldonium became widely known that year, following the suspension of Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova.

Sharapova was one of nearly 500 doping cases involving the drug throughout 2016.

Many athletes claimed that they were unaware the drug had been banned.