The International Skating Union (ISU) has officially confirmed the four individuals that are aiming to become the new head of the organisation, while vice-president Alexander Lakernik is among six Russian officials standing in the upcoming elections despite opposition due to the war in Ukraine.

The list of candidates for various positions within the ISU, including President, has been revealed by the worldwide governing body prior to its electoral Congress, scheduled to be held in Phuket in Thailand from June 6 to 10.

Jan Dijkema of The Netherlands is stepping down after six years as head of the organisation.

Patricia St Peter of the United States, South Korea's Kim Jae-youl, Finland's Susanna Rahkamo and Serbia's Slobodan Delić are in the race to succeed Dijkema, the ISU has announced.

St Peter previously served as President of US Figure Skating from 2009 until 2014 and has served on the ISU Council since 2016.

Away from skating, St Peter has more than 30 years of experience as a practicing lawyer

Kim was head of the Korea Skating Union from 2011 to 2016 after which he was elected to the ISU Council.

The South Korean official was a member of the International Olympic Committee's Coordination Commission for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics having served as an executive vice-president on the Organising Committee for Pyeongchang 2018.

He is also President of Samsung Global Strategy Group.

Jan Dijkema has been ISU President since 2016 but has opted to stand down ©Getty Images

Rahkamo of Finland is a retired ice dancer who competed at two Winter Olympics - Albertville 1992 and Lillehammer 1994 - placing sixth and fourth, respectively.

Rahkamo also has two World Championship ice dancing medals - a silver and a bronze, and two European Championship medals - a gold and a bronze.

Delić, a former international speed skater, has worked as an advisor on technology within the Olympic Movement and has been a member of the Serbian Skating Association Management Board since 2014.

The Serbian was director of venue, technology management and results services at Sochi 2014 and had similar roles at Athens 2004 and Vancouver 2010 as well as the Doha 2006 Asian Games.

Lakernik was first elected as ISU vice-president in charge in figure skating in 2016 before being re-elected in 2018.

The 77-year-old’s hopes of staying in the role will rest on a motion to increase the maximum age limit of office-holders from 75 to 80.

Balkan nations Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are tabling the proposal which is expected to be voted on at the upcoming ISU Congress.

Lakernik faces opposition from Canada’s Benoît Lavoie, Japan’s Tatsuro Matsumura and Rahkamo.

Alexander Lakernik, left, is hoping to remain as ISU vice-president for figure skating ©Getty Images

Norway’s Tron Espeli is set to remain as ISU vice-president in charge of speed skating after being confirmed as the only candidate for the role.

Joining Lakernik are five other Russian officials that are seeking election at the ISU Congress.

Among those includes Alexander Kibalko, who has been head of the ISU Technical Committee since 2016 and was technical delegate for speed skating at this year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Kibalko is hoping to secure a place on the ISU Council along with Delić, Kim, Lavoie, Matsumura, Rahkamo and St Peter.

Italy’s Sergio Anesi, Albert Hazelhoff of The Netherlands, Suwanna Silpa-Archa of Thailand, Stoytcho Stoytchev of Bulgaria, Hungary’s György Elek, Poland’s Halina Gordon-Poltorak, China’s Yuan Shoulong and Belgium’s Rita Zonnekeyn are also in the running.

The other Russians on the candidates' list are Yulia Andreeva, Uliana Chirkova, Andrey Nefedov and Mikhail Sokolov.

The ISU said that the more than 20 National Federations had called for Russia and Belarus to be barred from attending and standing at the organisation’s Congress in response to the war in Ukraine.

But the ISU Council has instead decided to put the proposals to a vote at the meeting in Phuket.

"Depending on the Ukraine situation and possible motions from ISU Members in this respect at the time of the 2022 ISU Congress, the ISU Council will decide at that time if such a vote shall be conducted at the beginning of the 2022 ISU Congress," a statement from the ISU read.

"In the meantime, the ISU Council will continue to closely monitor the situation in Ukraine and its impact on the ISU activity and will take decisions if and when required."