Parker among names tipped to become next French Sports Minister

French basketball legend Tony Parker is among the names being tipped to become the country's Sports Minister - a key figure in preparations for the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics in the capital Paris.

Parker, a four-time National Basketball Association (NBA) champion who was named an education ambassador for Paris 2024 in 2018, has emerged in French media as a possible replacement for Roxana Mărăcineanu.

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to reveal the composition of his cabinet after defeating Marine Le Pen in this week’s election to extend his stay for a further four years.

Mărăcineanu has been France's Sports Minister since September 2018 after double Olympic fencing champion Laura Flessel stepped down from the role, citing "personal reasons".

Macron may be tempted to keep Roxana Mărăcineanu, a world and European swimming champion who claimed silver at the Sydney 2000 Olympics, in place.

But there are reports in France that Parker is in a shortlist for the role along with Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, director general of the French Tennis Federation, and Laure Boulleau, a former international footballer, and Cyril Mourin, Macron’s sports advisor of Paris 2024.

Tony Parker has been seen alongside French President Emmanuel Macron in several events ©Getty Images

Whoever is selected by Macron, the individual will be in charge of the French Ministry of Sports that is said to have a budget of around €970 million (£818 million/$1 billion) and will help support the organisation of the next Olympics and Paralympics.

Parker starred for San Antonio Spurs where he achieved NBA titles in 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014 and claimed EuroBasket gold with France in 2013.

The point guard also had spells at French clubs Paris Basket Racing and ASVEL Lyon-Villeurbanne before ending his career in 2019 with NBA outfit Charlotte Hornets.

Parker is President and major shareholder of the ASVEL Lyon-Villeurbanne and owns ski resort Villard-Corrençon but would be expected to end those roles should he be appointed French Sports Minister to avoid any conflict of interest.