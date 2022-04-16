French National Olympic and Sports Committee calls for public to vote for Macron in second round of Presidential election

The French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF) has called on the public to vote for Emmanuel Macron in the second round of the country’s Presidential election, saying his programme is "the most favourable for developing sport in our country."

The call comes after the CNOSF Board of Directors examined the programmes presented by incumbent Macron and his rival for the post, Marine Le Pen.

Macron and Le Pen reached the second round of the Presidential election, a run-off, after finishing in the top two in the opening round.

Macron received more than 9.7 million votes for a 27.8 per cent share, representing centrist party La République En Marche!

Le Pen, who was campaigning representing the far-right party National Rally, received in excess of 8.1 million votes and 23.15 per cent to finish second.

The CNOSF Board of Directors said it had noted by a large majority that Macron’s programme was the only one to respond to what it called the "fundamental issue" of the universal values carried by sport.

Marine Le Pen, left, and Emmanuel Macron, right, are set to go head-to-head in the French Presidential election run-off later this month ©Getty Images

"This programme is in fact the most favourable for developing the practice of sport in our country, in particular for our youth, as well as for preparing in the best conditions for the reception in France of major sporting events, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2024. and their legacy," said the CNOSF.

"It is most likely to make our country a more active, sportier and healthier nation."

The CNOSF added: “While the coming five-year period will be quite exceptional in terms of sports policies, in particular to build a material and immaterial heritage in connection with the Games in France in 2024, the CNOSF Board of Directors takes note of the fact that the programme of Marine Le Pen in this election does not include any measure related to sport."

The CNOSF concluded that it would "continue to act in the general interest to defend the interests of the French sports movement and give a greater place to sport in the political debates, in full collaboration with representatives of sports stakeholders."

The CNOSF says it passionately believes that sport is a key tool to promoting health and wellbeing, social inclusion and diversity, while also acting as an economic driver.

In October, Macron said he planned to build thousands of local sporting facilities across the country as part of his re-election campaign.

The run-off between Macron and Le Pen, to decide the winner of the election, is scheduled to take place on Sunday April 24.