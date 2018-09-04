Double Olympic fencing champion Laura Flessel has announced her decision to resign as France's Sports Minister for "personal reasons".

Flessel revealed she had spoken with French President Emmanuel Macron before announcing her resignation from the role after 16 months.

Macron appointed the 46-year-old shortly after his election in May 2017.

She was responsible for presenting the Olympic Law to the French Council of Ministers after Paris was granted the hosting duties for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The eight-page, four-chapter Olympic Law includes stringent rulings on commercial activity and security measures.

Flessel supported the Law by saying it was the Government's "national duty" to ensure financial transparency in the Paris 2024 Organising Committee.

A supporter of social justice, Flessel's resignation statement on Twitter also referenced sport's place in the fight against discrimination.

"Sport must be a vehicle for unity and combating discrimination," she said.

"Always keep the human at the heart of the sports project, ensure its health, well-being and fulfilment."

She said she will continue to be involved with sports administration in other ways and hopes the values of "humanity, solidarity and international cooperation" will endure.

During her time as Sports Minister, Flessel has overseen the staging of the Gay Games in Paris and worked closely with the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Orgnaising Committee.

Flessel's team have said that her resignation has "no connection with budgetary issues", according to French media outlet L’Equipe.

A French Government report was released in March warning of a potential €500 million ($578 million/£451 million) overspend to host Paris 2024.

Flessel won her Olympic gold medals at Atlanta 1996, in the individual and team épée.

insidethegames has asked Paris 2024 for a reaction.