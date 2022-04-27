Belarus and Russian Athletes Commissions hold joint meeting to discuss protection of athletes in current political climate

The National Olympic Committee (NOC) of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Olympic Committee Athletes Commissions have held a joint meeting in Minsk.

Athlete Commission representatives from the two countries discussed steps to ensure athletes are protected on the international stage in the context of the current political climate.

The joint meeting was chaired by the chairman of the Commission of Athletes of the NOC of Belarus Aliaksandr Bogdanovich, a double Olympic canoeing medallist, and the head of the Commission of Athletes of the ROC Sofya Velikaya, a five-time Olympic medallist, which included team and individual sabre gold and silver at Tokyo 2020.

"Support for athletes in Belarus and Russia is very important now," said Bogdanovich.

"In the current situation, we are especially keen to protect young athletes who are just starting their professional careers.

"Belarus and Russia now have a well-developed sports infrastructure, and together we must create conditions for organising competitions so that the athletes of both countries continue to grow in skill, develop and achieve success.

"As for the international agenda, the Belarusian side has followed all the rules before, but now we proceed from the situation that is developing."

Supporting athletes from Russia and Belarus in the current political climate was one of the key themes of the Athlete Commission meetings ©National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Belarus

Velikaya added: "It is a pleasure to visit Minsk and meet colleagues from the Athletes' Commission of the NOC of Belarus.

"We met for the first time in this format and really want to share our experience. Joint projects are already being worked out to hold joint seminars, trainings, as well as tournaments, in addition to those that are already taking place.

"The main thing is to support each other and stay in shape. Russian and Belarusian athletes were suspended from participation in international competitions.

"We strongly disagree with this decision, but we hope that the situation will change. Athletes from our countries should be ready for this. They must develop, be psychologically stable, not stop at the level they have reached."

In the run-up to the meeting Bogdanovich explained that the Olympic Motto of "Faster, Higher, Stronger, Together" acquired special meaning for the Belarusian and Russian Olympic movements.

Bogdanovich said there should be no discrimination on the basis of nationality, no double standards and no harassment, and added that sport should not mix with politics.

The organisations also discussed future interactions between the two nations Athlete Commissions.

The International Olympic Committee recommended in February that International Federations banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in response to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

A handful of sports including cycling and tennis are allowing athletes from the two countries to compete as neutrals.