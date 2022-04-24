Japan cancel three cultural sport exchanges with Russia after Ukraine invasion

The Japan Sports Association has cancelled three cultural sporting exchanges in Russia due to its Government not supplying funding due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

According to Japanese television network NHK, around ¥8 million (£48,400/$62,200/€57,600) was needed for this excursion, but this was not provided.

As part of the projects, Russian schoolchildren were to attend judo and boxing classes in Japan.

Japanese students, in return, were to attend judo training in Russia.

It stems from Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, aided by its ally Belarus.

In response, the International Olympic Committee recommended the banning of athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus for their breach of the Olympic Truce - a period of peace promised by nations from before the Olympic Games until after the Paralympic Games.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced sanctions on Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine ©Getty Images

Two weeks ago, the Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he planned to implement additional sanctions on Russia for its "war crimes".

"The killings of innocent civilians are war crimes. I've been in deep shock," Kishida said, according to the Japan Times.

Asset freezes were put on Putin and Russian oligarchs, as well as some banks.

Earlier this month All Japan Judo Federation President Yasuhiro Yamashita said Russian President Vladimir Putin's military offence was "against the ethics of judo".

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has led to the deaths of 2,435 civilians.