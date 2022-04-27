The International Cycling Union (UCI) has said that Russian and Belarusian teams are "forbidden" from competing in international events after Balkan Cycling Union President Vladimir Kuvalya said that athletes from the two countries can take part in races organised by them.

Kuvalya had said earlier that Russian and Belarusian athletes can race in all Balkan Championships.

"I have decided that from now on the citizens of Russia and Belarus will be able to participate in Balkan races without restrictions and will be part of the Balkan Cycling Union until the problem is resolved," Kuvalya was quoted as saying by Russia's official state news agency TASS.

"That is, Russians and Belarusians can participate in all Balkan Championships."

However, the UCI has confirmed to insidethegames that this will not be allowed, and that the organisation has taken strong measures in the face of the situation in Ukraine.

"The main points in relation to the present situation are that the participation of national selections from Russia and Belarus is forbidden and international events are forbidden from inviting Russian and Belarusian teams," the UCI told insidethegames.

"Russian and Belarusian riders may nevertheless take part in international events if they are members of teams registered outside of Russia and Belarus.

The UCI has said that the Balkan Cycling Union does not have the authority to decide whether Russian and Belarusian athletes can compete in its Championships ©Getty Images

"They may also take part in events on an individual basis, when individual registration is provided for under the UCI regulations.

"The UCI respectfully points out that the Balkan Cycling Union has no authority in respect of the above."

On March 1, the UCI said that "Russian and Belarusian national teams and national selections are not authorised to take part in any events on the UCI international calendar, with immediate effect."

The governing body also stripped both countries of scheduled events with Russian and Belarusian emblems, names, acronyms, flags and anthems prohibited at all UCI competitions, including the national champions' jerseys from both nations.

These decisions were based on International Olympic Committee recommendations for all Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials to be banned from sporting events, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Since the invasion began, at least 2,729 civilians have been killed according to the United Nations, with more than 5.3 million forced to flee from Ukraine.