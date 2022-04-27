Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin has expressed hope the nation will not be banned from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, with the nation largely blocked from international sport due to the invasion of Ukraine.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has recommended International Federations ban Russian athletes, as well as Belarusian competitors, from all international competitions.

The IOC also urged world governing bodies and event organisers to move all competitions from Belarus and Russia.

However, it has not suspended either National Olympic Committee or taken any action against Russian IOC members.

The participation of Russia and Belarus at the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games has been raised since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.

The two nations were banned from competing at the Beijing 2022 Paralympics following the invasion.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo hinted last month she could back a ban on athletes from Russia and Belarus for the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.

IOC President Thomas Bach has said there is no commitment to lift the sanctions on Russia and Belarus, insisting "we have left this open".

Matytsin has suggested he does not fear for Russia’s participation at the Games in the French capital, despite the current exclusion from international sport.

"I don’t see reasons yet for discussions of the possible lack of chances," he told Russia's official state news agency TASS.

"Decisions, made by the International Federations, will be in force, as a rule, until the end of the year and this is why I hope that there will be no problems.

"However, we are ready for any developments of the situation.

"I am positive that international sports federations are willing to find a way out from this temporary crisis situation."

The qualification process for Paris 2024 largely begins in 2023 ©Getty Images

Qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will largely begin in 2023, according to qualification systems published by the IOC this month.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus look set to miss out on qualification events held in the coming months.

This year’s Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships and the Women’s Basketball World Cup will all serve as Paris 2024 qualification events, offering early opportunities to secure Olympic berths.

Several shooting events will also serve as qualifiers later this year, while Paris 2024 places are on offer at the World Triathlon Mixed Relay World Championships in June.

World Triathlon’s individual process will launch on May 27, beginning a two-year qualification cycle for the Games.

The qualification period will also begin in weightlifting in August.