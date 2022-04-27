The French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF), World Rugby and The Olympic Partner Programme sponsors Coca-Cola and Intel are among the organisations which complete the line-up of partners for the 2022 Global Sports Week (GSW) Paris.

Betclic, Tezos, BFM Business and Getty Images also feature in the latest announcement, which takes the total number of partners up to 60, and a strategic partnership has been confirmed with ISPO Munich.

The international forum at the Accor Arena is due to be held from May 9 to 13, having been pushed back from March 7 to 11 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

It is billed as an important step in the French Government's strategy to grow the country's sporting influence, with the country due to host major events including the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, men's 2023 Rugby World Cup and the 2025 Rugby League World Cup in the coming years.

Coca-Cola and the CNOSF join five existing associate partners, while online gambling firm Betclic, American technology company Intel and the Tezos blockchain network join One Plan, Sodexo and SportCarrière as corporate partners.

Betclic chief executive Nicolas Béraud is set to be among the speakers at the GSW, and the company has also been named as the presenting partner of the Solutions Square exhibition space.

World Rugby, the global governing body for rugby union, has added its name to the list of "proud supporters" of GSW.

It joins fellow Olympic-recognised International Federations in the Badminton World Federation, International Equestrian Federation, International Basketball Federation, International Volleyball Federation, International Table Tennis Federation and World Athletics as proud supporters.

Global Sports Week Paris is due to be held from May 9 to 13 ©GSW Paris

The International Paralympic Committee, United Nations Entity for Gender Equality, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization and the Empowerment of Women and World Federation of the Sporting Goods Industry also fall under this category.

GSW Paris has secured institutional partners and media partners including BFM Business and Getty Images, while its founding partners are the French Government and adidas complete the full line-up.

Noemie Claret, managing director of GSW, argued that the latest partnerships demonstrated the growth of the event.

"It is very exciting to see support for GSW continue to grow year-on-year," Claret said.

"This year’s partner roster represents a true cross-section of today’s global sports economy in all its breadth and modernity.

"We are grateful to all our partners for their invaluable support in creating an event that will shake the world of sport and help shape its future place in society."

It is claimed that the agreement with ISPO Munich, which is focused on editorial integration across next month's GSW Paris and ISPO Munich "brings together Europe’s two most significant event platforms serving the global sports economy".

French President Emmanuel Macron serves as high patron of GSW Paris.

On Sunday (April 24), Macron staved off a challenge from far-right candidate Marine Le Pen to win a second term, receiving more than 58.5 per cent in the run-off.