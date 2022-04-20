Former Paris 2024 and World Rugby President Bernard Lapasset has been awarded the Olympic Order for his contribution to the movement.

Lapasset was presented the award at his hometown in Tarbes, according to French newspaper L’Equipe.

The ceremony had initially been planned to take place during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Former French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF) President Denis Masseglia was awarded the Olympic Order during the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics last year.

Masseglia told the IOC Session that Lapasset wanted to "transmit his gratitude" for being awarded the Olympic Order.

Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet was also in attendance at the ceremony in Tarbes.

Lapasset and Estanguet had served as co-presidents of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games bid.

Paris was awarded the Games at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session in Peru’s capital city Lima in 2017.

The IOC Session saw the historic joint awarding of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, with Paris hosting the 2024 event and Los Angeles staging the 2028 Games.

Lapasset stood aside from the Paris 2024 co-presidency following the awarding of the Games, citing health reasons.

He remains Paris 2024’s Honorary President.

Bernard Lapasset was the co-president of Paris' successful bid for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games ©Getty Images

The candidacy for the Olympic and Paralympic Games had led to Lapasset opting against seeking a third term as World Rugby President.

Lapasset was elected President of the International Rugby Board in 2007, with the governing body later becoming World Rugby.

He was viewed as a key figure in rugby sevens' successful application to be included on the Olympic programme.

Rugby sevens was added to the programme for the Rio 2016 Olympics at the IOC Session in Copenhagen in 2009.

The Olympic Order is the highest honour granted by the IOC.

The honour is presented to individuals who have rendered outstanding services to the Olympic cause through their contribution to the development of sport.

The Olympic Order was established in 1975.

Lapasset was awarded the title of Commandeur de la Légion d'Honneur in France's New Year's Honours List in 2016, making him one of a select group of sportspeople to be chosen for the recognition.

The honour was made in recognition of his continued service and dedication to sport.