Global Sports Week renews Adidas deal and looks to break down barriers for women’s sport

Global Sports Week (GSW) has confirmed that Adidas will return as founding partner of its annual forum, which will next be held in Paris - and online - from May 9 to 13.

The German-based sportswear manufacturer, which yesterday announced the closure of its outlets in Russia in support of Ukraine, has supported GSW since its inaugural edition in 2020.

At the 2022 edition it will be a presenting partner in the GSW’s Equality Shift, which is designed to help the breakdown of barriers to sports and physical activity for women and girls throughout Europe.

Adidas, a founding partner of Global Sports Week, will be involved in the ongoing project to break barriers and empower women in sport throughout Europe ©Adidas

Adidas has so far attracted support to the Equality Shift project from nine non-profit organisations and more than 50 sporting champions who will be serving as programme ambassadors and young leaders in sporting communities.

The project will be working collaboratively with experts in gender equity and sport - including streetfootballworld, Women Win and Soccer Without Borders.

Plans are in place to create leadership training to more than 100 local role models and coaches under the banner of the adidas Breaking Barriers Academy.