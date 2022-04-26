Olympic bid process and help for Ukrainian athletes discussed as DOSB President Weikert meets IOC counterpart Bach

The German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) President Thomas Weikert has met with International Olympic Committee (IOC) counterpart Thomas Bach, at the IOC headquarters in Lausanne, with the Olympic bid process and support for Ukrainian athletes among the subjects discussed.

Weikert said he welcomed the opportunity to meet in-person with Bach, who is also a member of the DOSB’s Executive Committee.

"As the umbrella organisation of German sport, it is important to us to be present internationally and to contribute our voice," said Weikert.

"The unanimous feedback from our interlocutors was that they would be happy if German sport took on a stronger role again in the future."

Among the topics covered during discussions in Lausanne, Switzerland, was the new process for awarding hosts of the Olympics and Paralympics.

Under the process, an IOC Future Host Commission engages interested parties in dialogue before recommending a preferred host to the IOC’s Executive Board.

The 2032 Summer Olympics were awarded to Brisbane, Australia, under this process, with a private bid for Rhine-Ruhr in Germany ultimately unsuccessful, leading to German officials expressing concern over the transparency of the process.

Weikert has previously spoken in favour of a German Olympic bid but said following discussions with the IOC that a lot of preparatory work would have to be done before a new application was submitted.

"First of all, it is important to clarify what the Olympic and Paralympic Games should achieve in Germany," said Weikert.

The Olympic bid process and support for Ukrainian athletes were among the topics discussed when IOC President Thomas Bach met with DOSB President Thomas Weikert ©Getty Images

"What perspective do we want to offer sport, but above all society in Germany with Games, from which can we draw inspiration?

"On this basis, the next step is to create social acceptance, ie to convince citizens. Because only with broad support from all areas is it possible to make a convincing offer to the IOC."

Weikert also welcomed the new process for selecting hosts saying: "Interested National Olympic Committees have it easier, the rules of the game are more flexible and the process is more focused on dialogue.

"The clearer focus on environmental, social and economic sustainability is the right step and the inclusion of human rights criteria in the awarding of future Games is also timely and important."

One of the other topics discussed was help given to Ukrainian athletes to continue their sports as refugees.

Weikert and Bach used the meeting to appeal to sports federations to do everything possible to give refugees access to training and competitions.

They also highlighted the need to support the mental health of Ukrainian athletes, who may be traumatised by events in their country.

The DOSB says 160 Ukrainian athletes are currently training at German Olympic bases, and added that it takes very seriously the mental wellbeing of athletes in its care.

The DOSB has launched a joint initiative alongside Stiftung Deutscher Sporthilfe (the German Sports Aid Foundation) and Landessportbünden (German Sports Association) entitled Athletes Help Athletes.

This has so far raised €250,000 (£210,900/$266,000), which will be used to support Ukrainian athletes in getting equipment, during training camp stays in Germany and in finding trainers.

Bach's meeting with Weikert came about after the DOSB was invited to hold a meeting of its Presidium and Executive Board at the IOC's headquarters.