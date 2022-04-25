Chelsea legend Drogba fails in bid to become head of Ivorian Football Federation

Yacine Idriss Diallo overcame the challenge of Didier Drogba to be elected as the new President of the Ivorian Football Federation (FIF).

Drogba, a former captain of Ivory Coast who starred for Chelsea in a glittering international football career, stood against five other candidates for the vacant position at the long-awaited elections in Ivorian capital Yamoussoukro.

However, the two-time African Footballer of the Year’s hopes were dashed in the first round of voting when he polled just 21 votes.

Diallo and Sory Diabaté advanced to the second round after gaining 59 and 50 votes respectively.

FIF Executive member Diallo then defeated Diabaté by 63 votes to 61 to become the new head of the national governing body.

His term in office is set to run for the next four years.

Yacine Idriss Diallo has become the new head of the Ivorian Football Federation ©FIF

The elections were originally due to be held in 2020 following the death of Sidy Diallo, who had been FIF President since 2011, only to be hit by a series of delays.

Diallo tested positive for coronavirus two weeks before his death.

Drogba had previously been told that he was unable to stand in the Presidential elections after the FIF’s Electoral Committee ruled in August 2020 that the former Chelsea star did not fulfil its eligibility criteria.

The 44-year-old was cleared to stand earlier this month as he vowed to "bring the chance that the federation and the clubs need" and wanted to "bring Ivorian football to life".

"Football isn't rising the way it should and the way we want it in Ivory Coast," Drogba told BBC Sport Africa.