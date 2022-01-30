The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has thrown its support behind Gianni Infantino after the FIFA President caused controversy by claiming the biennial World Cup proposal could help prevent African migrants from finding "death in the sea".

Infantino was widely criticised for the remarks, made during an address to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, and later insisted they had been "misinterpreted and taken out of context".

"We need to find ways to include the whole world to give hope to Africans so that they don’t need to cross the Mediterranean in order to find maybe a better life but, more probably, death in the sea," the FIFA President said.

The CAF, which has essentially been run by FIFA for the best part of three years, said in a statement that "several commentators unfortunately seem to have misunderstood" Infantino's speech.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino was widely criticised for his remarks at the Council of Europe session ©FIFA

African football's governing body claimed its President Patrice Motsepe had received "numerous" calls of support for Infantino's comments from its Member Associations.

"He stated that football is one of the tools that should contribute to the economic and social development and upliftment of many Africans and also to building a better future and dignity amongst many people on the African continent," the CAF said.

"President Infantino did not say that the FIFA World Cup every two years will stop Africans from crossing the Mediterranean Sea."

The CAF is among the few organisations to have backed the proposal to stage the men's World Cup every two years instead of every four.

UEFA and CONMEBOL have threatened to boycott the tournament if the plans are pushed through.

Infantino claimed at a global summit last month that the biennial World Cup would deliver an additional $4.4 billion (£3.3 billion/€3.9 billion) in the first four-year cycle.