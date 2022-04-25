The Romanian Olympic and Sporting Committee (COSR) Executive Committee has unanimously approved the suspension of the Romanian Skating Federation and the non-voting participation of the national weightlifting federation following an Ordinary General Assembly.

Gazeta Sporturilor reported in 2018 the disastrous financial state of the skating body and it is now in a process of liquidation.

Meanwhile, the Romanian Weightlifting Federation was found to have violated several International Weightlifting Federation anti-doping regulations in June 2021 and was banned for a year.

The suspension meant the Romanian team was barred from competing at Tokyo 2020.

The Executive Committee also decided to suspend Florin Bercean as one of its personalities, who had led the Romanian Judo Federation as vice-president, and withdrew the voting membership of Ion Corneliu following the Olympic champion’s 70th birthday.

The Moscow 1980 shooting gold medallist has instead been handed an honorary membership which does not include voting rights.

Another development included COSR President Mihai Covaliu presenting the evolution of the organisation’s strategy programme, which was approved in the General Assembly of Election in September 2020.

Romanian weightlifters have been banned from international competitions since June 2021 ©Getty Images

The assembly unanimously voted to approve numerous reports dated to last year, including the Executive Committee Activity Report 2021, the finances as of the final day of 2021, the Censors Commission report and an external auditor report.

The annual activity plan and the revenue and expenditure budget for this year were also validated.

Accounting enterprise SC Elf Expert SRL has been nominated as an external auditor with Filip Stoica named as the legal representative.

Following the review and proposal of organisational elements by the Ethics Commission and the Executive Committee, it was decided changes would be made to the status of General Assembly members.

This is due to be applied under the COSR Statute as well as decisions made by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and other authorities.

Additionally, a nomination for a new member of the Audit Committee is set to be made due to the termination of one member that was nominated following the 2020 General Election Assembly.

The Assembly was chaired by Covaliu, IOC member Octavian Morariu, Minister of Sports Eduard Karol Novac and secretary general of COSR George Boroi.