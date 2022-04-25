The Austrian Luge Federation (ÖRV) has added Germany’s three-time Olympic champion Georg Hackl to its new-look coaching team.

Hackl, a men’s singles gold medallist at Albertville 1992, Lillehammer 1994 and Nagano 1998, has left his native country to join rivals Austria in a major coup for the ÖRV as it builds towards Milan Cortina 2026.

The 55-year-old has been part of the coaching team at the German Bobsleigh, Luge and Skeleton Federation (BSD) since 2006.

During his time at BSD, Germany topped the medals table in luge at Vancouver 2010, Sochi 2014, Pyeongchang 2018 and Beijing 2022, underlining the country’s dominance in the sport.

Earlier this month, the ÖRV appointed Christian Eigentler as its new national team coach in a bid to "overtake the luge superpower of Germany".

Eigentler is being assisted by Peter Penz, an Olympic silver medallist in the doubles event at Pyeongchang 2018, and will now be joined by Hackl.

Hackl, whose cooperation with the ÖRV is set to run until 2026, captured 38 major medals in his glittering career including 10 world titles and three Olympic golds and was inducted into the International Luge Federation’s Hall of Fame in 2013.

Austria has achieved 25 luge medals at the Winter Olympics, earning two silvers and a bronze at Beijing 2022.

"The continuing successes motivate us to do even better, in the medium term we want to overtake the luge superpower Germany and become the number one in the ice track," said ÖRV President Markus Prock.

Georg Hackl earned three Olympic gold medals and 10 world titles during his career before working as part of Germany's coaching team ©Getty Images

"This requires a lot of heart and passion as well as new impulses.

"The appointment of Christian Eigentler as the new head coach was a first important step, and with the signing of Georg Hackl, another dream has come true.

"I have been in constant contact with 'Schorsch', and now that the opportunity has arisen to bring him to Austria, we have taken it.

"I am very happy, but also proud, that he has chosen us.

"Peter Penz has done an excellent job in the material area in the past years. We are absolutely happy with him, but wanted to spread the responsibility over several shoulders, as we have done recently, and are convinced that we have achieved a perfect solution."

German head coach Norbert Loch admitted the departure of Hackl was a blow to his team.

"It is always a loss when a team member is no longer working for us," said Loch.

"But I think that we are a very grown and over the years very successful team, which is very well positioned in all team parts.

"With Robert Eschrich and Christian Thurner, we have two outstanding technicians with very good expertise, especially at the top level. Together with our technology partners BMW and FES, they have played a very big part in our team's successes in recent years."