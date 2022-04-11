Eigentler in as Austrian luge head coach and given aim of stopping German dominance

The Austrian Luge Federation (ÖRV) has appointed Christian Eigentler as its new national team coach, following on from a successful campaign at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

The ÖRV has said with a new head coach and staff it wants to "create new stimuli and overtake the luge superpower of Germany in the medium term".

Eigentler had been the International Luge Federation (FIL) technical director since 2014, prior to joining the ÖRV.

He previously coached Austria's junior team and then the domestic World Cup team after ending his athletic career in 2009.

"I had very exciting and instructive years at the FIL, where I was mainly focused on the rules and regulations and had to keep an eye on the sport of luge as a whole," Eigentler said.

"Now the direct work with the athletes is in the foreground again, I know almost all of them from my former job at the ÖRV and I am very much looking forward to the common path that lies ahead of us."

Eigentler will be assisted by Peter Penz, an Olympic silver medallist in the doubles event at Pyeongchang 2018 with Georg Fischler, following the departure of assistant Tobias Schiegl.

Wolfgang Kindl won two silver medals in luge at Beijing 2022 ©Getty Images

"Peter has shared this task with Tobias in recent years and will now take on even more responsibility in this complex area," added Eigentler.

"In order to be able to work even more efficiently in the physical area, we need smaller training groups, a methodology tailored to the target group and thus also more specialists."

René Friedl had been Austria's head coach since 2005, but cited needing change when resigning after five Winter Olympic Games.

ÖRV President Markus Prock said he was satisfied with the new appointment.

"[We're] happy and at the same time very proud that we were able to bring Christian back to the ÖRV and install a top-class player in the youth sector with Rene," said Prock.

"This means that we are well prepared for the present and the future.

"[We] would like to overtake Germany in the medium term and become the number one on the luge track."

Austria won three medals - two silver and a bronze - in luge at Beijing 2022.