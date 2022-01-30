FIL development coach praises squad members with 10 to compete at Beijing 2022

International Luge Federation (FIL) development programme head coach Maciej Kurowski has praised the efforts of athletes after 10 quota places were secured by the squad for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games here.

Kurowski was appointed to his role in 2019, with the Polish coach overseeing the development team which competes at events including the World Cup series.

He took up the position after ending his own international career, having represented Poland in luge at the 2010, 2014 and 2018 Winter Olympics.

The FIL development team has consisted of 15 athletes, with 10 having earned places at Beijing 2022.

Czech Republic’s Anička Čežíková, Chinese Taipei’s Sin Rong Lin, Moldova’s Doina Descalui and Ireland’s Elsa Desmond will compete in the women’s luge event at Beijing 2022.

Britain’s Rupert Staudinger, Bulgaria’s Pavel Angelov, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Mirza Nikolajev, Georgia’s Saba Kumaritashvili and the Czech Republic’s Michael Lejsek will contest the men’s singles competition.

The men’s doubles luge will also feature the Czech duo of Filip Vejdělek and Zdeněk Pěkný.

Poland's Maciej Kurowski, who competed in three Winter Olympic Games, has overseen the International Luge Federation development programme ©FIL

"I am very proud of the whole team,” Kurowski told the FIL.

“Of course, of the athletes who managed to qualify, but also of the others who did not.

"I hope that this is just the beginning to work really hard so that their dreams come true as well.

"My fellow coaches Petr Kinzel, Yuriy Hayduk, Tomáš Kinzel and Macovei Bogdan Ernest also have a big part in the success.

"I am especially proud of Elsa Desmond, Doina Descalui and Saba Kumaritashvili," Kurowski added.

"The girls fought their way through and had to put up with a lot of pain and setbacks, but they persevered and made it.

"Saba was competing in the general class for the first year and most of the lanes were new to him.

"We are really proud that he was able to qualify for the Olympics, just like the girls."

I know I have already announced this Unofficially but now its Official! The team for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games has been announced, China here I come! I have no words! Just so many thank Yous!#roadtobeijing2022 #lugelove #lugeireland #Olympics #irishgirl@TeamIreland pic.twitter.com/3NwkYZwqlx — Elsa ❄️ (@DrElsaDesmond) January 24, 2022

Kurowski highlighted the friendship of the team, despite the athletes coming from various nations and speaking different languages.

A total of 106 quota places were available for luge at Beijing 2022, with the FIL development squad earning 10.

The men’s and women’s singles events at Beijing 2022 are both set to feature 35 athletes.

A total of 18 teams will also participate in the doubles event, while 14 squads will also line-up in the team relay event.

Men’s singles competition is due to take place from February 5 to 6 at the Xiaohaituo Bobsleigh and Luge Track, with women’s competition following on February 7 and 8.

The doubles event will be held the following day, before team relay competition is scheduled for February 10.