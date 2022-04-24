Chengdu 2021 claims to be first emissions-free World University Games

The organisers of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) Chengdu 2021 World University Games are claiming to be the first edition of the event to be emissions-free.

It aims to follow the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in becoming a carbon neutral competition.

According to Chinese state television news service CGTN, officials have started carbon calculation of competition and training venues, as well as the Athletes' Village, transportation and for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

The construction of all electrical equipment has been completed, with the State Grid Corporation of China claiming 100 per cent of its supply with clean energy.

"We have signed green power purchase contracts to achieve 100 per cent clean energy for the Games," said Luo Xiaoyi, a spokesperson of the State Grid Sichuan Electric Power Company.

Chengdu 2021 claims its energy will be 100 per cent clean ©Getty Images

The contracts are to provide 198 million kilowatt-hours of green electricity for a two-month period around the Games, which Luo said can help reduce 169,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

Electric and hydrogen vehicles are to provide transportation.

Chengdu 2021 is scheduled to take place from June 26 to July 7, having been postponed from 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reports suggest the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games in China may be postponed again, leading to doubts over whether Chengdu will hold the World University Games.