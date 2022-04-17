The theme song of the Chengdu 2021 International University Sports Federation (FISU) World University Games, "Dare to Live", has exclusively arrived on the Chinese version of the video game, Just Dance.

The song was created by video game developer Ubisoft and is the world’s first sports event-themed music product.

It is heavily inspired by the theme of Chengdu and the colourful animation contains four young dancers dancing to the rhythm of the tune.

“Dare to Live” is designed to channel the vigour of youth through a bright and warm melody and energetic lyrics as well as inspiring the audience to confront challenges and to continue to move forward.

The theme song attempts to motivate athletes to confront challenges ©Getty Images

It also aims to promote attributes of sports and health which falls in line with the youthful fighting spirit Chengdu 2021 wishes to show the world.

"The inspiration for the creation comes from the feeling of listening to songs while exercising," Cui Di, the producer of the song, said.

"I hope everyone can listen to this song and move together, fight together, and shout together."

Players of the Chinese version of Just Dance can play the song for free through the online music library update.

Ubisoft set up its first studio in China in 1996.

The Just Dance series has over 135 million players worldwide and cumulatively sold more than 70 million copies.