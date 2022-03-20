Chengdu 2021 organisers unveil medal designs at ceremony to mark 100 days until start of FISU World University Games

Organisers of the Chengdu 2021 International University Sports Federation (FISU) World University Games have unveiled the design of medals for the event, at a ceremony marking 100 days until it is scheduled to get underway.

The ceremony took place at World University Games Park in Chengdu, and saw the revealing of the medal designs, which feature a golden sun bird, in a nod to the emblem of the Chengdu 2021 FISU Games.

In the design on the medals the sun bird is seen getting ready for flight, in a nod to the event’s slogan "Chengdu Makes Dreams Come True."

The medals also feature pictorial elements and symbols designed to reflect Chengdu’s progress from ancient through to modern times.

The medals are attached to a ribbon which showcases the craftsmanship and materials of shu brocade, one of the country’s oldest woven fabrics.

Designs of other elements were also released as part of the ceremony, including the podium.

This is a sky blue colour and is inspired by the golden sun bird.

The medal tray was also unveiled, resembling an ancient Shu mask, again in a sky blue colour, featuring carvings of the golden sun bird.

Finally the design of the mascot Rongbao, a panda, was unveiled.

Rongbao was inspired by the changing faces of Sichuan Opera, a type of opera that originated in the Sichuan province of China around the 1700s.

Rongbao wears a red sports hoodie, which when zipped up shows a painted face in Sichuan Opera style.

The event also featured a video message from FISU’s Acting President Leonz Eder who said: "It is with great pleasure that, as FISU Acting President, I am able to witness the release of the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games official medals, as well as other medal ceremony related designs with you all here today.

"On behalf of FISU, I would like to send my heartfelt congratulations to Chengdu and I hope that all athletes will be able to see their dreams come true here."

A video message was also sent by three Chinese astronauts Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu.

"We, from China’s space station, some 400 kilometres from the Earth, wish our great motherland prosperity and wish the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games a great success," the astronauts message said, adding: "Chengdu makes dreams come true!"

The Chengdu 2021 FISU Games were due to take place last year, before being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Games are now due to be held from June 26 to July 7 2022, with university athletes set to compete in 269 medal events across 18 sports.