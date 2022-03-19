The Executive Committee of the Chengdu 2021 International University Sports Federation (FISU) World University Games have released the map of the city's volunteer service stations at a ceremony in the Sichuan capital.

This announcement comes as the countdown to the Chengdu 2021 FISU Games reaches the 100 days to go milestone today.

The volunteer service stations will provide athletes and visitors with information and advice to ensure that the Chengdu 2021 FISU Games runs smoothly.

The Executive Committee also announced the launch of the "Partner Project" at the ceremony.

The Partner Project is the volunteer recruitment outlet for the Games and has garnered a large response from the public, with nearly 400 volunteer teams signing up.

A volunteer service stations map has been released by organisers of the Chengdu 2021 FISU Games ©Chengdu 2021

The announcement was made by artistic swimming world champions and Chengdu 2021 ambassadors Jiang Wenwen and Jiang Tingting at the Jinquan Sports Park.

The Chengdu 2021 FISU Games, which was delayed as a result of the pandemic, takes place over 12 days and consists of 15 compulsory sports.

Russian and Belarusian athletes will be excluded from the Games following a FISU decision made in the wake of the Ukraine invasion.

British and Canadian delegations will also be absent, citing logistical problems and coronavirus concerns.